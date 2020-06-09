Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball: Jaden Akins Jumps up the Rankings

McLain Moberg

Losing Cassius Winston is heartbreaking for Michigan State fans. No one will be able to replicate what he did in four years as a Spartan. However, landing a point guard is vital for MSU moving forward.

So, when PG Jaden Akins, a Michigan State basketball target for the class of 2021, takes a massive jump in the Rivals rankings, we take notice.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound guard out of Farmington went from being the No. 105 overall prospect to the No. 66 overall recruit in his class. Akins jumped 39-spots in the rankings, which was the second-highest leap of any player.

Akins has offers from Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Xavier, DePaul, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

The Spartans are also pursuing Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin, Canadian center Charles Bediako, James Graham III, and four-star forward Jeremy Sochan.

With the NCAA deciding to extend the recruiting dead period until July 31, coaches are already planning on missing their usual evaluation periods on June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26. Typically, universities have prospects visiting campus for June and July, with the exception being July 6-8 and July 13-20.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

