Spartan Alum Jaren Jackson Jr. Drops 33-Points in Opener

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 33-points over the weekend in the Memphis Grizzlies opening seeding game.

His final stat-line against the Portland Trail Blazers was 33 points (6 three-pointers), three rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Jackson Jr. was taken fourth overall by the Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft, where he has become a rising star within the league. 

In 2019, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his one season at Michigan State.

It doesn't end there; he also won Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2018), made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and was Third-team All-Big Ten.

Before the draft, like every player, Jackson Jr. is evaluated, and on NBA.com, they said, "Made many of his best contributions last season on the defensive end. Very prolific shot-blocker who can stay attached to smaller players on the perimeter, sometimes in spectacular fashion. Blocks a lot of shots defending on the ball but covers ground impressively at times rotating off the ball, even if his anticipation is still improving. Lacks a degree of discipline biting on fakes and pursuing blocks leading to foul trouble and has some room to improve his technique and awareness across the board, but has terrific upside defensively as he gains experience."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Basketball

