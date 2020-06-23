Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser Fifth-Best Transfer in CBB

McLain Moberg

From CBS Sports, David Cobb ranked the top-10 transfers who will play in the 2021-22 college basketball season after having to sit out last season.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser was ranked fifth overall. When Cobb evaluated him, he said, "Joey Hauser split with his brother, who is headed to Virginia, and will resume his career at Michigan State after averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman at Marquette in the 2018-19 season. The Spartans return plenty of talent from last season's 22-9 squad, but the younger Hauser is a 6-9 forward who can hit 3-pointers, and he could play a key role over the next three seasons for the Spartans."

  1. Sam Hauser, Virginia
  2. James Akinjo, Arizona
  3. R.J. Cole, UConn
  4. David Jenkins Jr., UNLV
  5. Joey Hauser, Michigan State
  6. Caleb Daniels, Villanova
  7. Joel Ntambwe, Texas Tech
  8. Ithiel Horton, Pittsburgh
  9. Jared Bynum, Providence
  10. Noah Horchler, Providence

The NCAA denied Hauser's appeal, which made him ineligible to play for the Spartans last year. He played for Marquette during the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while playing in all 34 games.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football’s 2020 Strength of Schedule

CBS Sports and Tom Fornelli release their strength of schedule for each Big Ten team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State in Top-4 for Three-Star WR Andrel Anthony

Andrel Anthony, a wide receiver out of East Lansing, listed Michigan State in his top-4.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan SF Javon Bess to Play in TBT

Former Michigan State basketball player, Javon Bess, has signed with team Big X.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Draymond Green Fourth Best Rebounder Since 2011

Former Michigan State Spartan, Draymond Green, is listed as college basketball's fourth-best rebounder since 2011.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Winston and Tillman Taken in First Round

In the latest NBA mock draft released by CBS Sports, Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are first-round picks.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State makes Top-6 for 3-star Guard Delfin Castillo

The Spartans are in the running for three-star guard, Delfin Castillo, out of Baltimore, Maryland.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Offers Four-Star SF Ty Rodgers

The Spartans extend an offer to four-star forward, Ty Rodgers, from the class of 2022.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Odds to Win the Big Ten

While fans aren't thinking Mel Tucker will win the conference in his first year, what are the expectations in his first season?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Commit Ethan Boyd Leaps in Rankings

MSU Football Commit, Ethan Boyd, moves up the latest rankings by 247Sports.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko Third Best Freshman in Big Ten

Incoming freshman and new Spartan, Mady Sissoko, is listed as the third-best recruit in the Big Ten based on each university.

McLain Moberg