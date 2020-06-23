From CBS Sports, David Cobb ranked the top-10 transfers who will play in the 2021-22 college basketball season after having to sit out last season.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser was ranked fifth overall. When Cobb evaluated him, he said, "Joey Hauser split with his brother, who is headed to Virginia, and will resume his career at Michigan State after averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman at Marquette in the 2018-19 season. The Spartans return plenty of talent from last season's 22-9 squad, but the younger Hauser is a 6-9 forward who can hit 3-pointers, and he could play a key role over the next three seasons for the Spartans."

Sam Hauser, Virginia James Akinjo, Arizona R.J. Cole, UConn David Jenkins Jr., UNLV Joey Hauser, Michigan State Caleb Daniels, Villanova Joel Ntambwe, Texas Tech Ithiel Horton, Pittsburgh Jared Bynum, Providence Noah Horchler, Providence

The NCAA denied Hauser's appeal, which made him ineligible to play for the Spartans last year. He played for Marquette during the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while playing in all 34 games.

