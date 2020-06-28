Michigan State Basketball: A Joshua Langford Sighting

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has said if Joshua Langford is healthy, he wants to play. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was one of the best players on their roster before his injury.

Thursday, MSU fans saw Josh Langford putting up some jump shots in the gym via Aaron Henry's Instagram story. It eventually made its way to Twitter and had people talking.

Langford hasn't seen the floor since he was injured in December of 2018. Before he went down, he shot 40% from three-point range and averaged 15 points and 2.3 assists per game.

Earlier this week, Izzo joined 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) and said, "He's going to try and come back. Whether he can play or not is the question mark. He hasn't been able to go back to New York, where his doctor did surgery on him because of the pandemic."

"But he has made some progress, and he seems to be doing pretty well. Yet, he was doing that last year. So, I'd say the next four weeks are kind of critical."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack