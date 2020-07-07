Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Max Christie on why he picked Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Tuesday afternoon five-star shooting guard Max Christie committed to Michigan State University via Fox College Hoops with Andy Katz.

The 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing found virtual visits very informative and productive; however, the only university he visited (officially) before the coronavirus pandemic was MSU.

"I think it's been great, to be honest. A lot of presentations, but I think, for the most part, it's been really helpful when trying to determine which college is right for me," said Christie to Andy Katz. "There really wasn't any drawbacks from a virtual visit."

"I only took one official visit, and that was to Michigan State."

His top-5 schools were Villanova, Purdue, Ohio State, Virginia, and MSU.

Ultimately, Christie picked the Spartans because he felt a significant relationship between himself and head coach Tom Izzo.

"It just felt like it was a place that I was needed and a place that I wanted to go to. When I took my official visit there back at the beginning of the year … it was just that gut feeling that I felt it was right for me," Christie said.

"I think coach Izzo, his staff, and all my teammates there can push me to be the person I want to be, not only on but off the court."

Although, when it comes to winning and losing, Christie knows the Spartans land on the right side of history more often than not. 

"When you think of Michigan State, it's just a prestigious program. I think anywhere in the country – not only in the Big Ten but just in general. I feel like they win a lot, almost every single year. It just feels like they are always on top," said Christie.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on a Culture He Helped Build

Tom Izzo has been the head coach at Michigan State since 1995 and has developed a successful culture – one he wants to continue.

McLain Moberg

Five-Star SG Max Christie Commits to Michigan State

One week removed from Emoni Bates committing to Michigan State, the Spartans follow it up with five-star guard Max Christie.

McLain Moberg

Experts Predict Max Christie will come to Michigan State

College basketball experts predict five-star shooting guard Max Christie will commit to Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mike Sadler, First-Team All-Decade Punter

Former Michigan State Spartan, Mike Sadler, was named the punter of the decade by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Mark Dantonio named Second-Team All-Decade Head Coach

Mark Dantonio has been named the second-team All-Decade coach by the Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Three-Star TE Jake Renda Commits to Michigan State

Jake Renda, a three-star tight end out of New Jersey, has committed to the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Big Decisions Looming

Michigan State has a few big offseason decisions looming. Will Tillman and Henry return? Will Joshua Langford be able to play?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers Four-Star DE Anthony Lucas

Michigan State football offers Anthony Lucas, a four-star defensive end out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: A Playable Team in Madden NFL 2021

The latest Madden NFL video game released by EA Sports annually will feature Michigan State as a playable team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State makes Top-8 for Three-Star CB Chase Lowery

The Spartans have landed in the top-8 for three-star cornerback Chase Lowery.

McLain Moberg