Max Christie on why he picked Michigan State

Tuesday afternoon five-star shooting guard Max Christie committed to Michigan State University via Fox College Hoops with Andy Katz.

The 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing found virtual visits very informative and productive; however, the only university he visited (officially) before the coronavirus pandemic was MSU.

"I think it's been great, to be honest. A lot of presentations, but I think, for the most part, it's been really helpful when trying to determine which college is right for me," said Christie to Andy Katz. "There really wasn't any drawbacks from a virtual visit."

"I only took one official visit, and that was to Michigan State."

His top-5 schools were Villanova, Purdue, Ohio State, Virginia, and MSU.

Ultimately, Christie picked the Spartans because he felt a significant relationship between himself and head coach Tom Izzo.

"It just felt like it was a place that I was needed and a place that I wanted to go to. When I took my official visit there back at the beginning of the year … it was just that gut feeling that I felt it was right for me," Christie said.

"I think coach Izzo, his staff, and all my teammates there can push me to be the person I want to be, not only on but off the court."

Although, when it comes to winning and losing, Christie knows the Spartans land on the right side of history more often than not.

"When you think of Michigan State, it's just a prestigious program. I think anywhere in the country – not only in the Big Ten but just in general. I feel like they win a lot, almost every single year. It just feels like they are always on top," said Christie.

