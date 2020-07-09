Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for Four-Star SG Kobe Bufkin

Michigan State basketball and Tom Izzo might be having the best week of recruiting he has ever had as the Spartans' head coach. In a span of days, MSU received commitments from top prospects, Max Christie and Emoni Bates.

They recently landed in the top-5 for four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin, who released his top schools via Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying, "The Decision." One he plans to make Friday, July 10th.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Bufkin is a top-15 SG in the 2021 class and the 3rd best prospect in the state of Michigan.

The only players ranked ahead of him in his home state are Spartan commit Pierre Brooks and MSU target Jaden Akins.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard out of Grand Rapids features offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Louisiana State, Rhode Island, Ohio State, and TCU.

However, every Crystal Ball on 247Sports (9/9) predicts Bufkin will end up committing to the Michigan Wolverines, each with a confidence score of six or higher – reaching eight or nine in some cases.

