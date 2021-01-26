Michigan State Basketball Returns to Practice, Still on Track to Play Rutgers

The Michigan State Basketball program returned to practice on Monday and remains on track to play Thursday night.

East Lansing, MI – After 12 days, Michigan State basketball held practice with most of its team and remains on track to play Rutgers Thursday night.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo said the Spartans had finished practice with ten student-athletes as his program continues to work its way back from six people testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's going to take some time, but we're playing Thursday as far as I know," Izzo said on his weekly radio show. "That's all I'm focused on."

However, the longtime Spartan indicated not everyone is healthy, including members of the coaching staff.

"On Wednesday, we're talking off, and whoever can play is going to play, and whoever can coach is going to coach," said Izzo.

Since Jan. 10, Michigan State had multiple players test positive for the virus featuring freshman forward Mady Sissoko, fifth-year senior Joshua Langford, sophomore guard Steven Izzo, and walk-on Davis Smith.

Those test results forced the team to postpone contests against Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois.

Despite all that, MSU didn't enter a full shutdown; instead, Michigan State held small group and individual workouts.

Sissoko will be available versus the Scarlet Knights, has returned to workouts, and announced he had very few symptoms.

On the other hand, Langford is set to miss Thursday's game since he tested positive on Jan. 13.

Per Big Ten protocols, players must sit out a total of 17 days.

