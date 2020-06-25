Spartan Nation
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry in East Lansing

McLain Moberg

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry have until August 3 or ten days following the NBA Draft combine to decide if they will permanently return to East Lansing or pursue a professional basketball career.

Although Spartan basketball coach, Tom Izzo, said Tuesday via 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) that both of them are in town going through voluntary summer workouts and activities.

"You're going most of the summer, not knowing if Xavier or Aaron will be here. "Other schools have the same issues. … Thank God both of my guys are here," said Izzo. "At least they're doing what they're supposed to do. But it is difficult."

Due to the coronavirus, the NBA draft lottery will be held on August 25, while the NBA draft is scheduled for October 15.

Izzo encourages Tillman to pursue his dreams, but having coached for so long, is also cautious. He knows the weight of these decisions.

"It makes it very difficult on the kid and very difficult on the coaches. All I care about at the end of the day is listen if Xavier is good enough to go and it can work out for him, there will be nobody happier but me. But at the same time, when all of us have gone through some kids that have made poor decisions, once those decisions are made, sometimes they're life-changing decisions," Izzo said. "And that part is sad."

