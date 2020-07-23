Michigan State Basketball: Sixth-Most NCAAT Wins of All-Time

In college basketball, we have a few blue blood programs, and Michigan State has always been knocking on the door of that particular label.

Throughout the years' schools including Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA, have all been mentioned using the term "blue blood."

Those universities happen to be in the top-5 for the most NCAA Tournament wins of all-time.

Michigan State owns the sixth-most victories with 69.

The Spartans' all-time record is 1752-1102 (61.4%), they have been crowned champions twice (1979, 2000), been to ten Final Fours, appeared in 33 NCAA Tournaments and 22 straight, which is the fourth-longest streak ever.

It’s also the third-longest active streak in college basketball today, only behind Kansas and Duke.

MSU fans can thank Tom Izzo for the majority of those accomplishments, but is it enough? Some people believe Izzo needs to capture the elusive second-title. Others think the more he coaches, the more he adds to an already impressive legacy.

Tom Izzo Coaching Accomplishments

National Championship (2000)

8 Final Fours

10 Big Ten Regular-Season Titles

6 Big Ten Tournament Titles

NABC Coach of the Year (2001, 2012)

AP College Coach of the Year (1998)

Big Ten Coach of the Year (1998, 2009, 2012)

John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award (2011)

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2016)

Since 1995, Izzo has done it all, and now he is closing in on the most Big Ten victories ever -- only needing 31 more wins to surpass Bob Knight.

