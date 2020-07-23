Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Basketball: Sixth-Most NCAAT Wins of All-Time

McLain Moberg

In college basketball, we have a few blue blood programs, and Michigan State has always been knocking on the door of that particular label.

Throughout the years' schools including Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA, have all been mentioned using the term "blue blood."

Those universities happen to be in the top-5 for the most NCAA Tournament wins of all-time.

Michigan State owns the sixth-most victories with 69.

The Spartans' all-time record is 1752-1102 (61.4%), they have been crowned champions twice (1979, 2000), been to ten Final Fours, appeared in 33 NCAA Tournaments and 22 straight, which is the fourth-longest streak ever.

It’s also the third-longest active streak in college basketball today, only behind Kansas and Duke.

MSU fans can thank Tom Izzo for the majority of those accomplishments, but is it enough? Some people believe Izzo needs to capture the elusive second-title. Others think the more he coaches, the more he adds to an already impressive legacy.

Tom Izzo Coaching Accomplishments

  • National Championship (2000)
  • 8 Final Fours
  • 10 Big Ten Regular-Season Titles
  • 6 Big Ten Tournament Titles
  • NABC Coach of the Year (2001, 2012)
  • AP College Coach of the Year (1998)
  • Big Ten Coach of the Year (1998, 2009, 2012)
  • John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award (2011)
  • Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2016)

Since 1995, Izzo has done it all, and now he is closing in on the most Big Ten victories ever -- only needing 31 more wins to surpass Bob Knight.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Pauses Workouts Amidst COVID-19

Michigan State University has paused workouts involving football following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Largest Comeback in History

Spartan Nation reflects one of the largest comebacks in college football history, featuring the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-star OG Parker Brailsford

Three-star guard Parker Brailsford says after speaking with Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic, he has received an offer from the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: A very Important Decision

Xavier Tillman's decision to stay in East Lansing or leave for the NBA is one of the most important decisions in college basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 3-Star DE Zyun Reeves

Michigan State is one of the top-5 options for three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Enoch Boakye Sets Commitment Date

Four-star center and Michigan State basketball target Enoch Boakye has set his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Predicting Michigan State’s Conference-Only Schedule

Following the Big Ten's announcement, Spartan Nation predicts what Michigan State's conference-only schedule will look like.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State has Most B1G Regular-Season Titles Since 2000

The Spartans have won the most regular-season conference titles since 2000.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State is at their best against Ranked Opponents

The Spartans own a high winning percentage against ranked opponents in the last decade.

McLain Moberg

4-Star PG Jaden Akins Lists Michigan State in his Top-6

The Spartans have landed in the top-6 for four-star point guard Jaden Akins.

McLain Moberg