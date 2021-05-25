Michigan State Basketball: Tyson Walker a Top-40 Transfer

Michigan State newcomer Tyson Walker, a former Northeastern point guard, is considered one of the top-40 transfers in college basketball.

East Lansing, Mich. – On April 15, the NCAA announced student-athletes no longer need to sit out a year once transferring to a different school.

In response, Jeff Borzello of ESPN released his college basketball transfer rankings for the upcoming season, listing Michigan State's Tyson Walker at No. 38.

After losing to UCLA in the First Four, the Spartans needed a point guard and found one in Walker, who entered the portal in early March.

"Walker was one of the best mid-major prospects available after winning CAA Defensive Player of the Year and earning first-team all-league honors," Borzello said. "He averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists and should step in immediately as a starter at point guard for the Spartans."

At 6-foot-0 and 162-pounds, Walker has two years of eligibility remaining; with the loss of multiple guards featuring Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts, and Jack Hoiberg, the newcomer should start right away.

"We're excited to welcome Tyson to our program and think he will be a great addition for our team," MSU coach Tom Izzo said in April. "He's a talented player who had two really strong years at Northeastern playing for a great coach in Bill Coen.

"In watching Tyson play, he's a guy who can get his teammates open looks, he can get into the lane and he's a crafty finisher because of his speed. He was named his league's defensive player of the year and he's got a good feel and vision for the game. He brings two years of college experience with him and we're looking forward to having him join the Spartan Family."

