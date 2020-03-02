The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans went on the road this past weekend and clobbered the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins 78-66. The win improves the Spartans record to 20-9 (12-6) on the season. The Spartans are now in the hunt for the Big Ten title with just two regular-season games remaining.

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in State College, Pennsylvania against Penn State. They will be taking on the No. 14 Nittany Lions. It can be seen on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET.

But before the Spartans headed to Happy Valley, they got some good news for PG Cassius Winston. He won the Big Ten player of the week again.

Michigan State men’s basketball super SID Mex Carey gives us this information on the accolade for Winston:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State senior men's basketball player Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Spartans to a pair of wins over ranked teams last week.

The Spartans beat then-No. 18 Iowa at home last Tuesday, 78-70, and followed that up with a 78-66 win over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday on the road. Michigan State, winners of three-straight games and four of its last five overall, improved to 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten Conference.

Winston averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds while connecting on 52.4 percent of his field goals (11-of-21), including 81.8 percent of his 3-pointers (9-of-11) in the wins.

He scored 20 points, handed out nine assists and had five rebounds in the win over Iowa at the Breslin Center. He followed that up with 20 points, six assists and three rebounds while hitting 5-of-6 from 3-point land on Saturday in Maryland.

Winston leads Michigan State, and ranks third in the Big Ten, in scoring with 18.5 points per game and is fourth in the league with 5.8 assists. He also leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (86.5%), 3-point field goal percentage (42.5%), is ninth in field goal percentage (43.4%) and is tied for sixth in the league in steals (1.2)

He is one of only seven Division I players averaging at least 18.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

When he scored 20 points against Iowa, he became just one of five players in Division I history to surpass 1,900 points and 850 assists in their career.

This is the second time this season Winston has been named player of the week (Jan. 6) and it is the seventh honor in his career.

