Michigan State's Mel Tucker talks March Madness, relationship with Tom Izzo

The Spartans head football coach has bought in to supporting all of MSU's athletic programs

Few college football coaches have shown as much support for the other programs in their athletic department than Mel Tucker.

Tucker attended numerous men’s and women’s basketball games throughout the season, and the football coach traveled down to Greenville, S.C. for the Spartans second round matchup with the Duke Blue Devils today in the NCAA Tournament.

He was seen in the Izzone cheering on the men’s team earlier this season as well.

“What was that about? I was cheering. I was rooting for our team. That’s what that was about,” Tucker said. “How I ended up in the Izzone, don’t ask me, but I was there. And I learned some things. They have some traditions there and some things they do there.”

Tucker wants to see the atmosphere at the Breslin Center continue to make its way over to Spartan Stadium in the fall.

“That Izzone, that thing, that’s special. It really is,” Tucker said. “The Deep End’ in the Woodshed – that’s where we’re going with it. That’s where we’re going.”

Michigan State men’s basketball reached several milestone achievements under head coach Tom Izzo this season, and Tucker made sure to give the men’s basketball coach a shout out for that as well.

“March Madness is a great time of year, and I just want to congratulate Coach Izzo on making his 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament, which is the longest streak in Big Ten history, which is amazing to me.” Tucker said. “And also for becoming the all-time winningest coach at a Big Ten school. Some amazing accomplishments.”

Like Mark Dantonio before him, Tucker has developed a strong relationship with Izzo – who has always been open about his love for football.

“Coach Izzo, we all know, is a great guy, a great coach,” Tucker said. “He’s been really special to me, he’s been really helpful since the day that I got here. He’s welcomed me, and I’ve learned a lot from him. We talk pretty much every day, or at least text, and I’m really pulling for him. What a treasure we have here with Coach Izzo. We’ll never get tired of him, I can tell you that much.”

Tucker has been very supportive of athletes Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr, who play wide receiver and tight end for the Spartans and joined the basketball team following the conclusion of football season.

The highlight of Coleman’s basketball career at Michigan State was a late bucket he scored during the Spartans’ win over rival Michigan at the Breslin Center earlier this year.

“When they were playing the school down the road, at home, when he got in at the end I knew what he was going to do. He wasn’t thinking about passing, he drove – I knew it, I wasn’t even surprised,” Tucker said.

“They say Maliq was doing a good job in practice, because I talk to Coach Izzo about those guys. Keon’s doing a good job. I love seeing those guys out there.”

Tucker noted that both Coleman and Carr will join spring practice at the conclusion of basketball season, though Carr participated in football practice before travelling down to Greenville ahead of MSU’s first round matchup with Davidson.

In the spirt of March Madness, Tucker was asked to put together a starting five football players that he would throw together on the basketball court. Tucker, of course, started with Coleman and Carr. After further thought, the football coach went with quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receivers Montorie Foster and Terry Lockett Jr.

Tucker said that former tight end Connor Heyward would be the team’s sixth man.

“We’re kind of small, but in March it’s all about guard play,” Tucker said.