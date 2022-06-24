Michigan State to battle Notre Dame in 2022-23 Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Michigan State men's basketball will travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 30 to participate in the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge for the 2022-23 season.

It will be the 98th all-time meeting between the Spartans and the Fighting Irish on the hardwood, but only the fourth since 1979. Notre Dame holds a 60-37 lead in the head-to-head series, but Michigan State has won four of the past five meetings.

The Spartans and Fighting Irish last played in the second game of the 2020-21 season at the Breslin Center, which resulted in an 80-70 win for Michigan State. This will be the first matchup between the two programs in South Bend since 2014, when the Irish defeated the Spartans 79-78 in overtime.

Michigan State is 9-12 all-time in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The Spartans defeated Lousiville at the Breslin Center, 73-64, in last year's Challenge.

Notre Dame tied for second place in the ACC last season, posting a 15-5 league record. The Fighting Irish went 24-11 overall and were one of the 'Last Four In' to the 2022 NCAA Tournament a No. 11 seed. Notre Dame defeated Rutgers in a 'First Four' game before upsetting 6-seed Alabama in the Round of 64. The Irish then fell to 3-seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32.

Michigan State, meanwhile, is tied for seventh place in the Big Ten last year with a league record of 11-9. The Spartans went 23-13 overall and earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State defeated 10-seed Davidson in the opening round before falling to 2-seed Duke in the second round.

The Big Ten has defeated the ACC in the last three Challenges, and has won eight of the last 13 Challenges dating back to 2009. The ACC bested the Big Ten in 2016 and 2017, and the conferences split the Challenge in 2012, 2013 and 2018. The ACC leads the all-time series 12-8-3, with its last victory coming in 2017.