Charles Barkley shares his thoughts on second round matchup between Michigan State-Duke

Immediately following the Spartans' win over Davidson, conversation turned to MSU vs. Duke

Immediately following Michigan State's 74-73 win over Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the television broadcast returned to the studio to get the thoughts of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

The panel was complimentary of the Spartans' victory over the Wildcats, but the conversation quickly turned to the second round contest between Michigan State and Duke on Sunday.

As per usual, Barkley had a strong opinion.

“Give Michigan State credit, but they’re going to get killed Sunday," Barkley said. "They’re going to get killed by Duke. I don’t think they’re good enough."

The Blue Devils advanced to the Round of 32 with a 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton in their first round game. All five Duke starters scored in double figures against the Titans, led by star freshman and future lottery pick Paolo Banchero with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Michigan State was led by Joey Hauser in the win over Davidson, as the redshirt senior poured in 27 points on a blazing 9-of-12 shooting. AJ Hoggard had 14 points and Gabe Brown added 12 for the Spartans.

"I don’t think this is one of Coach [Tom] Izzo’s better teams, and I think Duke is going to run them out of the building," Barkley added. "That is just my personal opinion.”

Sunday will mark the 16th matchup between Izzo and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, with Coach K holding a 3-12 advantage in the series. The Spartans have won two of the past three against the Blue Devils.

Duke and Michigan State have met in the NCAA Tournament on six previous occasions. The Blue Devils defeated the Spartans (85-74) in the second round in 1994, and in the Final Four (68-62) in 1999.

Izzo got his first victory over Krzyzewski in 2005, when Michigan State defeated Duke, 78-68, in the Elite Eight in 2005. The Blue Devil got revenge in the 2013 Elite Eight, besting the Spartans by a score of 71-61. Duke ended Michigan State's season again in 2015, when the Blue Devils topped the Spartans in the Final Four, 81-61.

Finally, in 2019's Elite Eight, Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman carried Michigan State over a Duke squad that featured Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish in a 68-67 thriller.

This will be the final matchup in the illustrious careers of Izzo and Krzyzewski, and the sixth in the 'Big Dance' — the most ever between two coaches in the NCAA Tournament. Coach K is set to retire after 42 seasons leading Duke's program. It seems fitting that the two legendary coaches would have one final battle in Coach K's final year.  

