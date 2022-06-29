Skip to main content

Tough, non-conference game added to Michigan State's 2022-23 schedule

As always, Tom Izzo and the Spartans will be challenged early in the season...

Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has always made playing a tough, non-conference schedule a priority for his program, and that's exactly what the Spartans are going to get in 2022-23.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Michigan State will host Villanova in the 2022 Gavitt Games. It will be strange to see the Wildcats without long-time head coach Jay Wright on the sideline, but don't expect a huge dropoff for Villanova in their first season with a new head coach.

The Wildcats have been selected into the NCAA Tournament in 16 of the last 18 years, and one of those absences was due to the COVID-19 season which cancelled the Tournament. Additionally, Villanova has finished first or second in the Big East Conference for nine consecutive seasons and, oh yeah, they've won two national championships in the last seven years.

The news of Villanova's addition to Michigan State's schedule is just the latest into was could be a grueling non-conference slate for the Spartans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this month, news broke that Michigan State was planning a return of the Carrier Classis game, this time matched up with perennial power Gonzaga in San Diego for Veterans' Day. Yesterday, it was announced that the two schools were finalizing those plans.

Michigan State will begin the year with the 12th annual Champions Classic, where the Spartans will face blueblood Kentucky. Additionally, Michigan State has been matched up with Notre Dame, another tournament team a year ago, in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

On top of all that, the Spartans are scheduled to play in the PK 85 event, a tournament celebrating the 85th birthday of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, where they will have three games against some combination of North Carolina, Portland, UConn, Alabama, Oregon, Iowa State or Villanova.

With only 10 scholarship players on the roster, three of whom will be true freshman, Michigan State's depth and stamina is going to be put to a rigorous test early in the 2022-23 season.

The Big Ten is not expected to be as strong at the top this coming season as it has in recent years, so MSU's incredibly difficult non-conference slate could help the Spartans' resume when it comes to NCAA Tournament time — if Michigan State can find a way to win a couple of these big matchups.

USATSI_18100779_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State named finalist for Top 75, four-star edge Bai Jobe

By Matthew Lounsberry17 hours ago
USATSI_6687416_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State lands in 'Final 6' for elite Top 100 cornerback, decision date set

By Matthew Lounsberry20 hours ago
USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State A Finalist For Top Offensive Tackle Target

By Matthew LounsberryJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18100805_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star, Top 250 cornerback backs off verbal pledge to Michigan State

By Matthew LounsberryJun 27, 2022
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star S Avery Stuart lists Michigan State among 'Top 6' finalists

By Matthew LounsberryJun 27, 2022
Spartan helmet silver lining - 1
Football

Four-Star Safety Target Includes Michigan State In 'Top 5' Schools

By Matthew LounsberryJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18293241_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Gabe Brown signs with Oklahoma City Thunder after NBA Draft

By Matthew LounsberryJun 25, 2022
USATSI_17926191_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. signs Exhibit 10 contract with Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew LounsberryJun 25, 2022