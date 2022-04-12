Michigan State star guard Nia Clouden hears her name called in 2022 WNBA Draft

After a remarkable college career, the Spartan star takes her talents to the WNBA

Michigan State star guard Nia Clouden was selected No. 12 overall, the final pick of the first round, on Monday night by the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 NBA Draft.

She is the first Spartan selected in the WNBA Draft since Tori Jankoska was selected ninth overall in 2017 by the Chicago Sky.

Clouden was among 12 prospects who were invited to attend the WNBA Draft in person, giving her the opportunity to hear her name called by comissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The second-leading scorer in the history of Michigan State women's basketball, Clouden tallied 1,882 points over her four-year Spartan career. She led MSU in scoring in each of her final three years with the program, and was named first team All-Big Ten twice in her career, as a senior and junior.

Clouden was also a second team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore, and an honorable mention recipient as a freshman, making her just the seventh lady Spartan in history to be named All-Big Ten four times.

In addition to being named first team All-Big Ten this past season as a senior, Clouden was also an honorable mention All-American from the Associated Press and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Standing 5-foot-8, Clouden has the quickness and ball-handling ability to get to the rim at the next level, and has also developed into a very good outside shooter. She knocked down 59 three-pointers last season, shooting 39.6 percent from long range.

For her career at Michigan State, Clouden averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. As a senior, she averaged a career-high in points (20.0), rebounds (4.2) and assists (4.2) per game.

The Connecticut Sun were a league-best 26-6 during the 2021 season, but were eliminated by eventual WNBA champion Chicago Sky in the league semifinals last season.

Clouden won't have to wait long to showcase her talents in the WNBA. The Sun tip off their season in less than a month on May 7 against the New York Liberty.