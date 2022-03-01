Michigan State's Nia Clouden named first-team All-Big Ten by media, coaches

The Spartan senior added to what has already been an illustrious career in East Lansing

Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden added to what has already been an illustrious career in East Lansing when she was named first team All-Big Ten by both the conference's media and coaches.

Clouden was unanimously selected by the Big Ten's coaches as a first-teamer.

The senior leads Michigan State in scoring at 20.4 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the conference. Clouden also averages 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

With this first team selection in her senior year, Clouden joined an exclusive club of players who were named All-Big Ten in each of their four seasons at a conference school. Clouden was a first team selection as a junior, a second team selection as a sophomore, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten as a freshman.

Sitting at 14-14 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play, Michigan State is the 8-seed in the women's Big Ten Tournament. The league tournament is set to tip off tomorrow, but the Spartans have a first round bye. Michigan State will battle 9-seed Purdue on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinal round where top seed Ohio State awaits.

The full list of the All-Big Ten first team selections can be viewed below: