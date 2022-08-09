Skip to main content

BREAKING: Tom Izzo, Michigan State Add To 2023 Recruiting Haul

The Spartans are bringing in a loaded 2023 class..

Tom Izzo and Michigan State men's basketball are putting together one of the top recruiting classes in school history in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Spartans added to their Top 5 recruiting class by landing four-star small forward Coen Carr, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect out of Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C.

Carr chose Michigan State over Indiana, Tennessee and 11 other offers. He is the fourth Top 100 recruit committed to the Spartans' 2023 class. Carr is ranked No. 59 overall in the country, is considered the No. 10 small forward and the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina.

Izzo and his staff are on one of the hottest recruiting streaks of his career. In the last two weeks, Michigan State has landed commitments from five-star power forward Xavier Booker (No. 3 overall player), four-star small forward Gehrig Normand (No. 89) and now Carr.

Booker, who is considered the No. 1 player in the country by Rivals.com, the No. 3 player nationally by 247Sports and No. 6 overall by On3 Sports, may be the highest-rated signee that Izzo has ever landed if his commitment holds through the November signing dates.

Michigan State's 2023 class also includes four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, who is ranked No. 42 in the country by 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound point guard committed to MSU back in January.

The Spartans' 2023 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country by 247Sports' team rankings before the addition of Carr. We will update MSU's class ranking when that information becomes available.

