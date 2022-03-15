Tom Izzo updates Tyson Walker’s status ahead of Michigan State-Davidson

Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker, who has started 28 of the Spartans’ 34 games this season, has not yet practiced this week as MSU prepares for its first round matchup with Davidson in the NCAA Tournament.

Walker badly sprained his left ankle in the opening minutes of the Spartans’ Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Purdue this past Saturday. The junior tried to return later in the game, but was quickly subbed out again. Walker logged only three minutes total against the Boilermakers.

Head coach Tom Izzo was happy to learn that Michigan State wouldn’t open the NCAA Tournament until Friday, giving Walker the most time possible to recover.

“That will give Tyson, maybe, a chance,” Izzo said in a Sunday evening presser. “I don’t know where he’s at, as of today. It wouldn’t be good if he was playing in the next couple days, which mean we’ve got our work cut out for us on that too.”

Izzo said on Sunday, and repeated on Monday, that the swelling in Walker’s ankle had gone down, and that he took that as a good sign.

“I don’t hide injuries very much around here,” Izzo said. “He won’t practice today and tomorrow, I know that for sure. Some guys respond quick to an injury, and heal quicker than others. When you have that kind of injury, I know everybody’s different. The good news is, the swelling has gone down and that usually kind of makes a difference in the healing process. Swollen, it doesn’t heal as fast.”

In Walker’s absence, Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard played 34 minutes against Purdue. The sophomore finished with a double-double, recording 17 points and 10 assists with no turnovers. Hoggard shot 8-of-17 from the floor, and had four rebounds and two steals.

In a twist of irony, Hoggard turned an ankle as well on the very play following Walker’s sprain. However, Hoggard was able to return to the game after being treated by MSU’s medical personnel.

“We’ve got AJ, you know, with a little bit of ankle sprain too, and even though he played so well in that game, we’re going to have to monitor that and see where he’s at. There’s no question he’ll practice and play, but you’ve got to be smart about that. So, I’m glad we play on Friday.”

Izzo is optimistic that Walker will be able to return to the lineup against Davidson, but won’t know for sure until he sees his junior point guard in practice. If Walker is unable to go, or if he’s on a minutes restriction, Izzo said that freshman Jaden Akins could be a player who takes on extra responsibilities for the Spartans.

“Jaden is ready for a different role, because Jaden has constantly gotten a little better,” Izzo said. “He’s playing now…he’s getting up in that 20-minute mark [per game]. I’ve been really excited about the process and progress that Jaden Akins has made as he continues to work on his shooting.”

With the skillset that Akins brings, Izzo sees the freshman as a player who can make an impact in this matchup against Davidson.

“He’s the one guy that can get in the paint, and I think that will be critical in a game like this. Jaden, I think, picks up things very well and he’ll be ready,” Izzo said.

“I think and hope that Tyson will be able to play, and I think and hope that you’re going to see more and more minutes out of Jaden either way. Because he’s been one of our best defenders, he’s our best offensive rebounding perimeter guy by far, and he’s just kind of stayed under the radar and slowly made his name. I just love what he’s done and how he is and how he works.”

Walker is averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game for Michigan State this season. He’s been one of the Spartans’ best shooters, connecting on 42.5 percent of his shot attempts from the field, and a blazing 49.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

Akins, meanwhile, has continually seen his minutes and role increase throughout the season, and has knocked down some big shots for Michigan State in recent weeks. In 14.9 minutes per game, the freshman is averaging 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals. Akins is shooting 39.6 percent from the floor, and 37.5 percent from deep.

Michigan State and Davidson will tip off at 9:40 EST on Friday, March 18.