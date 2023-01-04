Spartan Veteran Enters Transfer Portal

After sticking with the program through a coaching change and other factors, veteran Michigan State running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal after five seasons in East Lansing.

Collins, a redshirt senior, has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver in 2020. He was a member of MSU's 2018 recruiting class, one of the last of the Mark Dantonio era.

After redshirting his first season, Collins burst on to the scene in 2019 with 988 yards and five touchdowns on 222 carries as the Spartans' lead back. A former three-star recruit, Collins looked like one of those hidden gems that Dantonio often turned into collegiate stars during his prime years at Michigan State.

Unfortunately, Collins was never able to recapture the success of his redshirt freshman season, due to several factors outside of his control. He contracted COVID-19 in the summer leading up to the 2020 season, and never really got established during current head coach Mel Tucker's debut season. Collins finished with just 90 yards on 41 carries that year.

Then, in 2021, Collins missed six games due to injury and was buried on the depth chart due to the unprecedented success of incoming transfer tailback Kenneth Walker III. Collins carried the ball just 18 times in 2021, but averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry to finish with 102 rushing yards.

This past season, Collins had a bit of a career rejuvenation when he became Michigan State's primary tailback in the red zone and goal-to-go situations. He finished with 318 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries for the Spartans.

Even with the departure of transfer tailback Jarek Broussard, who spent one season in East Lansing after entering the NFL Draft, Michigan State's running back room was crowded heading into 2023. The Spartans added Connecticut transfer Nathan Carter and South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham in recent weeks.

Michigan State also returns starter Jalen Berger, who transferred in from Wisconsin last season. It remains unclear with Harold Joiner III, who transferred from Auburn ahead of the 2021 season, will return for a sixth season of eligibility. The Spartans also return senior Jordon Simmons and sophomore Davion Primm, who switched back to running back mid-season after spending time at defensive back as well.

Ten players have departed Michigan State's football program since the end of the 2021 season, the most notable name being true freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has since committed to Washington.

The other departures include wide receiver Terry Locket Jr., linebacker Carson Casteel, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, defensive end Chase Carter and Michael Fletcher, safety Tate Hallock and kicker Jack Stone.