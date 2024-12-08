Michigan State Spartans Insider on Tom Izzo's 2025 Class, Future of 2026
The Michigan State Spartans landed two forwards from the 2025 recruiting cycle, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward, and head coach Tom Izzo ought to be happy about it.
The Spartans are also turning their attention to the 2026 class, too, and our recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana break down the 2025 class and beyond:
247Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated both Scott and W. Below is an excerpt of each scouting report.
Scott:
Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor. In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept. ... The most translatable part of Scott's offensive game right now is probably his three-point shooting. He's not a totally pure shooter, but made almost 36% of his attempts on high-volume (7+ attempts per game), while showing deep range and a relatively compact release. There is similar projectability on the defensive end given his size, active hands, nose for the ball (2.6 stocks per game), and bursts of movement.
Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level.
Ward:
Ward is coming off a hugely productive EYBL season in which he averaged over 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists per game on 56% shooting from the floor, after embracing more of an inside-out style. He has sturdy size for a college four-man at 6-foot-7 with shoes on and adds very good length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. His frame is solid, particularly in his lower body where he has long and strong legs. The upper body will need to continue to add muscle mass in the coming years.
Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate. The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder.
