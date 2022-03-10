Skip to main content

Michigan State's Nia Clouden declares for the WNBA Draft after standout Spartan career

Her remarkable collegiate career has come to end, but Nia Clouden has more basketball to play

Michigan State senior Nia Clouden, a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection, has declared her intentions to enter the 2022 WNBA Draft.

"Spartan Nation: Thank you for your loyalty and enthusiasm," Clouden said All your cheers, signs, and support fueled me to go harder every game. The Green and White has served me well and I will continue to make you proud."

Clouden led the Spartans in scoring in each of her final three seasons in East Lansing. She averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in her four-year career.

Clouden earned first team All-Big Ten in both her senior and junior season, was a second team selection as a sophomore, and earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman. She is just the seventh Spartan in the history of Michigan State women's basketball to earn All-Big Ten honors in all four seasons of her career.

Though Michigan State struggled to a 15-15 overall record and 8-9 mark in Big Ten play this season, Clouden saved her best collegiate season for last. She averaged 20 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting overall, and 39.6 percent from the three-point line. Clouden added 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game to her senior stat line.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Clouden broke the school record for points in a single game when the senior dropped 50 in a double overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast. 

After Clouden announced her intentions to declare for the WNBA Draft on Twitter, the senior received many congratulations, including from head coach Suzy Merchant.

Clouden had this to say about Michigan State's head coach in her released statement: "Coach Suzy: Thank you for believing in me to wear this uniform and pushing me to my highest potential, trusting me, and molding me into a leader. Your guidance will continue to elevate me for years to come."

