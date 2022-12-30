Michigan State Women Knock Off No. 4 Indiana

Michigan State women's basketball scored what is easily its biggest win of the 2022-23 season on Thursday when the Spartans knocked off undefeated and No. 4-ranked Indiana, 83-78, at the Breslin Center.

Four Spartans scored in double figures, led by senior Kamaria McDaniel's 24-point, 3-assist effort. Senior Taiyier Parks and sophomore Matilda Ekh eached scored 18, while sophomore DeeDee Hademann added 15 for Michigan State.

Parks shot an efficient 7-of-9 from the floor, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Hademann shot 3-for-5 on three-point attempts, while handing out eight assists and swiping five steals. Ekh, meanwhile, also shot 7-for-9 while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Michigan State jumped out to a 19-15 advantage after the first quarter, but the Spartans lead was cut to 35-33 by halftime. MSU then outscored Indiana 22-18 in the third quarter, pushing its lead to six before holding off the Hoosiers in the fourth.

Michigan State has scored wins over Top 5 opponents in back-to-back seasons, as the Spartans defeated in-state rival and then-No. 4 Michigan at home last season.

Michigan State began the 2022-23 season with six consecutive victories, before struggling through a five-game losing streak which included an 78-71 overtime loss to Purdue and a 74-68 loss at current-No. 3 Ohio State.

The Spartans have now won three games in a row following the victory over Indiana, and sit at 9-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.