Michigan State to Host Familiar Face at the Breslin Today
Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr., a former Michigan State point guard and fan favorite, will make a memorable return to the Breslin Center, but this time, as a coach.
Nairn, who played for the Spartans from 2014 to 2018 under Coach Tom Izzo, will be helping lead the Bowling Green Falcons in a matchup against his alma mater on Saturday, as Nairn is in his first year serving as the program's associate head coach. The game promises to be a unique emotional experience for Nairn, who was a beloved figure in East Lansing during his playing days.
Nairn was known for his leadership on the court and his tenacious defense, attributes that endeared him to Michigan State fans. While not a prolific scorer, Tum Tum’s value was immeasurable. His ability to distribute the ball, create opportunities for his teammates, and bring a steadying influence to the game made him a key piece of Michigan State's backcourt during his tenure. He played in over 130 games for the Spartans and was a part of multiple successful teams, including the 2015 Final Four squad.
After his playing days at Michigan State, Nairn's journey took him to Bowling Green, where he eventually began his coaching career. Nairn's decision to return to coaching was inspired by his deep love for the game and his desire to give back to the basketball community. His transition from player to coach has been marked by the same values he exhibited on the court: discipline, hard work, and a commitment to team success.
For Nairn, coaching against Michigan State will undoubtedly stir mixed emotions. While he is now focused on leading the Falcons, the memories of his time at the Breslin Center—where he experienced both triumphs and heartbreaks — will always be part of his identity. His return to Michigan State is not just a reunion with old friends and coaches but also an opportunity to showcase his growth as a leader and mentor.
For the Michigan State faithful, it will be a special moment to honor a former player who gave everything for the program.
As a coach, Nairn brings a wealth of experience and insight, particularly in the areas of defense and team-oriented play. His impact as a point guard for Michigan State was as much about leadership and spirit as it was about basketball IQ, and those qualities will undoubtedly shape his approach to coaching.
Fans of both Michigan State and Bowling Green will be eager to see how Nairn handles the challenge of leading his team against the Spartans — a team he once helped lead to great heights. Regardless of the outcome, Tum Tum’s return to Breslin will be a full-circle moment that resonates deeply with both his former teammates and the Spartan fanbase.
