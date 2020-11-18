MSU Basketball Releases Official 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

East Lansing, MI – It's official Spartan fans!

With the college basketball season set to begin in a week, Michigan State announced the 2020-21 non-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon, featuring marquee matchups against Duke and Virginia.

While the Big Ten slate still hasn't been released, the Spartans are scheduled to tip-off against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25 at the Breslin Center.

Due to the latest COVID-19 mandate handed down in the state of Michigan, fans won't be permitted at home games.

MSU will host Notre Dame (Nov. 28) and travel to No. 9 Duke for the Champions Classic (Dec. 1), then to No. 4 Virginia for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Dec. 9).

Two additional games against Detroit Mercy (Dec. 4) and Western Michigan (Dec. 6) will be sandwiched in between those contests.

However, junior forward Thomas Kithier believes the Spartans will need to "expect the unexpected" because of the pandemic.

"There's a good chance we don't play every game. It's just gonna be a different approach this year, in a way. You just got to be ready for anything," said Kithier. "We could be warming up 10 minutes before a game, and something gets canceled."

Michigan State Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 Eastern Michigan

Nov. 28 Notre Dame

Dec. 1 at Duke (Champions Classic)

Dec. 4 Detroit Mercy

Dec. 6 Western Michigan

Dec. 9 at Virginia (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 13 Oakland

