MSU's Langford Selected to NABC Player Development Coalition

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Joshua Langford was selected to the NABC Player Development Coalition (National Association of Basketball Coaches).

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent Michigan State on the NABC Player Development Coalition. I would like to give all the glory to God for the opportunity. I also would like to thank the NABC for nominating me.

"It's a great honor to be part of a group where we can discuss issues that face college basketball players while also exploring opportunities for student-athletes during our college experience and beyond," Langford said.

The redshirt senior is joined by 11 other Division I players – the coalition aims to give individuals a voice concerning "college basketball issues."

On top of, "creating a vehicle for student-athletes to address current issues," the coalition plans on providing its members with multiple "professional and personal development experiences" while meeting every quarter.

"Our priority as coaches is to support student-athlete development both on and off the court," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. 

"As the NABC continues its advocacy and policy work on issues impacting our game, it's vital that input from student-athletes be central to those efforts. Whether it's NIL, transfer parameters, social justice, COVID-19, or a host of other important topics currently impacting college basketball, we will make sure student-athletes' voices are heard."

"We will also structure the Player Development Coalition to be an impactful experience that benefits these young men well beyond their college years."

Individuals Selected to NABC Player Development Coalition

  • Armando Bacot: North Carolina
  • Evan Battey: Colorado
  • Keion Brooks, Jr: Kentucky
  • Kale Catchings: Harvard
  • Collin Gillespie: Villanova
  • Corey Kispert: Gonzaga
  • Joshua Langford: Michigan State
  • Wendell Moore, Jr: Duke
  • RJ Nembhard: TCU
  • Bourama Sidibe: Syracuse
  • John-Michael Wright: High Point

