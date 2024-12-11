MSU Senior's Climb to Leadership Role
The Michigan State Spartans have been riding high going into their break before the long second half of the season. Currently sitting at 8-2 on the year, MSU has been a fun team to watch so far this year..
One Spartan who has been more than exceptional is senior guard Jaden Akins. Akins, now a four-year veteran with Michigan State, has seen his personal accolades climb every year since stepping foot on the court for MSU.
Breaking onto the scene for MSU back in 2021, Akins has been a consistent piece in the rotation for Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans. In his freshman year season, Akins finished with 36 games played, one start, and averaged 3.4 points over 14.8 average minutes of play.
That number for Akins has only jumped since his first season. In his sophomore year, Akins made a big leap, playing in 30 games and starting 25 of them. InThere was no slump to be found from his transition into a bigger role for MSU.
Akins finished that season season with averages of 9.8 points a game, four rebounds a game, 1.2 assists per game, and 27.5 minutes played. His big jump in games started and his point average were only positive signs to come for Akins in his MSU career.
Akins' junior year, the 2023-24 season, was his best year yet for MSU. Playing in 35 games and starting in each of them, Akins has proven himself to be a leader on the team. Averaging a career-high in points with 10.4 a game, Akins found more opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Akins found himself ranked fourth on MSU in average points per game last season, and he has picked up where he left off. Currently, in the 2024-25 season, Akins leads MSU with 13 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, two assists, a 45% field goal percentage and a 26.5% efficiency in 3-pointers made.
MSU has needed Akins this season to be successful and his rise to leadership for this Spartan squad will only bode well for him going further in the season and potentially beyond his collegiate playing days.
