NBA Draft 2020: Xavier Tillman Sr. Taken By Memphis Grizzlies

Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr. is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies to team up with an old friend.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies, who took him in the second round with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Tillman is reuniting with former Spartan big man Jaren Jackson Jr.; both were a part of Tom Izzo's 2017 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound center is Izzo's 21st NBA Draft pick.

"An analytics darling, concerns around Xavier Tillman's conditioning and medical prevented him from being drafted in the first round, NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony said. "One of the most versatile big men in the college game, Tillman's potential as a shooter and passer makes him a very modern option who has the potential to develop into a steal for the Grizzlies."

During his junior season, Tillman averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks per game on his way to winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He was one of the most productive players in college basketball the past two seasons, helping the Spartans win 77% of their games in that time.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1