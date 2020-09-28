SI.com
NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

McLain Moberg

Nearly two weeks ago, the NCAA Division I Council approved college basketball's new start date – November 25.

Per the Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees, the decision was made to begin the year "when at least three-quarters of Division I institutions will have either concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online creating a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19."

Following the new date, the NCAA released a set of health and safety guidelines, including "updates on testing, travel considerations, and access to the court and bench areas."

The safety procedures suggest student-athletes be tested three times per week in a non-consecutive manner throughout the season.

"This basketball resocialization guidance is based on the best information available in a rapidly changing COVID-19 environment", said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "It is predicated on the assumption that rapid testing capabilities will be readily available later this year. We will constantly assess emerging information as we prepare for the start of the basketball season at the end of November."

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said the recommendations come from the NCAA Medical Advisory Group, adding they plan to work with them to ensure all athletes' safety.

The latest procedures are the fourth set of "resocialization" guidelines from the Sport Science Institute.

