Spartan G Aaron Henry Talks After Rout Of Illinois

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 11-3 with a gutsy tough win over Big Ten foe Illinois. The Spartans took out the Illini with a 76-56 beat down.

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Xavier Tillman had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists (Career-high). Gabe Brown had 12 points and Aaron Henry had 10 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Bingham, Jr. was the only other Spartan in double-digits as he had 12 rebounds (Career-high) and no points, but had a defensive masterpiece.

The men in green and the Illini tied on the boards with 48 each. The Spartans had and a low 10 turnovers. The Spartan defense held the Illini to 29% shooting from the field and an abysmal 11% from three.

The Spartans had the lead for 39:27 of the 40 minutes in the game. In all Tom Izzo played all 16 available players. Eight of them scored.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 20 assists on 26 baskets. The Spartans shot 32% from three, 43% from the field and a terrible 71% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Breslin Center against arch-rival Michigan. That game can be seen on CBS at 1:30 PM.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter