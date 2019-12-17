Spartan G Gabe Brown Excited To Get Back To Big Ten Play

Breslin Student Events Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went to Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now the Spartans are looking to start their annual upward migration after a rough state. There are no concerns for those close to the program.

The above video is senior guard Gabe Brown talking about the state of the team and much more. Earlier today Tom Izzo said of the team, “But in Northwestern if you just look at what's gone on in the Big Ten. We always talk about how hard it is to win on the road. There used to be a couple of mainstay programs, and then those changed over the years. And then one of them recently was Nebraska or Rutgers. When they were here you thought they were an OK team, not a great team. I mean now, they look like a very good team. Physical, hard to play against. Nebraska, you know, Fred (Hoiberg) is playing without his best player. They go to Indiana and play 40 hours later. Because KP (Kevin Pauga) I think is doing the scheduling or something. Forty hours later and beat a good Purdue team. You look at Minnesota, you just look at Iowa, they got beat by 100 earlier and now they are bouncing back.”

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

