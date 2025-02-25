WATCH: Michigan State F Coen Carr Talks Defense, Recent 7-Day Stretch, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State survived its brutal seven-day stretch last week, and not only that, but the Spartans swept came out of it 3-0.
The Spartans defeated both Illinois and Michigan on their home floors and, in between, took down Purdue, which had been knocking on the door of first place in the conference.
The road will continue to be tough from here on out, but Michigan State seems well-equipped for the task. Next on the agenda is Maryland, another team battling for the conference title.
Spartan sophomore forward Coen Carr spoke on the Spartans' latest stretch, his team's defense and more when he addressed the media on Monday.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' win over Michigan on Friday:
Izzo: "I've had a chance to do a lot of things in my career, but not sure I've ever had a seven-day span like the one we just had. And most of the credit should go to my assistant coaches and my players. The job they did with the quick turnarounds and what we went through was unbelievable. We beat a damn good team today. They are hard to guard. They missed some shots, too. I thought the first half, we were awful, and we only had one guy, Jase, that played well, and when I went into halftime, I said we had a chance because I thought we'd be about 15 down the way we played, and then, maybe they didn't make some shots, although, they shot 53%, but the turnovers we had that led to touchdowns were ridiculous. And so, we felt like if we could just do a few things, move the ball a little better, make a couple shots, which for us to make that many 3s was a miracle the way we've been shooting lately. But I really felt like Trey Holloman did a hell of a job and Jase Richardson was unbelievable. And we got lucky. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] banks in his in a shot. We got lucky. And they missed a couple of shots that I think they normally hit. So, well-coached team. They changed it up on us; went zone and man. But I thought our guys responded after a couple tough runs."
