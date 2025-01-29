Spartan Nation

Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Second Win Over Minnesota

No. 7 Michigan State secured another victory on Tuesday when it blew out Minnesota, 73-51, to remain undefeated at home and in Big Ten play. Our Aidan Champion recaps the win on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 7 Michigan State men's basketball was triumphant again on Tuesday when it soundly defeating Minnesota, 73-51.

The Spartans landed their 13th-straight win and capped off January with a perfect record in the month. They remain undefeated in Big Ten play at 9-0 and also have yet to lose at home, as they are now 11-0 at the Breslin Center.

Our Aidan Champion recaps the victory on this latest postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.

You can watch the episode below:

Spartans coach Tom Izzo addressed the media after the win. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:

Izzo: "The game was interesting. It felt like the first 5 minutes, we had five turnovers, and we really weren't playing very well, but our defense – and that's what they say, ’Your defense is stifling.’ And in all the years I've been here, I thought the first half of basketball was one of the best halves defensively I've seen my teams play in a variety of different ways. And so, then we started taking care of the ball and moving it a little better. I still wasn't pleased with our offense, even the ball movement. I mean, we just don't look real sharp. We looked sharper at the end when we got the ball in and got it out. So then,we had a big talk at halftime on what we were going to do because we've been notorious lately for giving up a ton of points in the second half, 42, 44. The goal was to keep it under 35, and I guess we were right on that goal. But again, we turned the ball over three times in the first 3 minutes of the second half but yet only nine for the game. I thought some of the highlights were my guards. Tre [Holloman] played very well, but Jase [Richardson] and Jeremy [Fears Jr.] having 14 assists and one turnover was impressive. Book [Xavier Booker] did some good things, made some free throws. Coen [Carr] – he’s just a human highlight film. And I thought early, Szymon [Zapala] did a good job. He had four offensive rebounds in the first 5, 6 minutes. But our defense was pretty good 90% of the time against a team that has been really playing well.”

