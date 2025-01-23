Spartans' Next Four Games Are Tough, Yet Very Winnable
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0) are preparing for a trying four-game set, traveling cross-country to opposite sides of the country on two separate occasions over a 11-day stretch. While the Spartans have found great success this season, they must continue to win on the road.
The Spartans are preparing for a one-off road battle with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5) this Saturday. They will then come back home for a Tuesday rematch with the Minnesota Gophers (10-9, 2-6), and then get back on a plane for their first Big Ten West Coast trip.
Michigan State will face the USC Trojans (11-7, 3-4) and the UCLA Bruins (13-6, 4-4) to start the month of February. It will be the only time the team travels out to west for conference games this season. It is going to be a marathon for Coach Tom Izzo's bunch come Saturday.
The flyer miles are going to add up for the Green and White as they will begin to feel the fatigue of a few road trips and how taxing it will be both mentally and physically. Even though the Spartans are not facing a ranked team in this stretch, playing in these road environments is always a tall task.
The Scarlet Knights have two of the best freshmen in the country, USC handled No. 13 Illinois by 10, the Gophers upset No. 21 Michigan on a buzzer-beater, and UCLA holds the number one defense in the conference. The Spartans must bring their A-game against all of these talented teams.
These games are also extremely critical for Michigan State's chances at becoming conference champions once again. Following this four-game stretch, the Spartans will face four teams ranked inside the Top 25 in less than a month.
Winning these next four puts them in prime position in case of a tough loss to another one of the nation's best teams. It is nearly impossible to finish the season undefeated in Big Ten play, so being able to take advantage and beat the teams that the Spartans should, will be the difference.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.