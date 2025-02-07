Michigan State and Oregon to Battle to End Losing Streaks
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans host the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, with both teams looking to break losing streaks.
The Spartans are coming off their first consecutive losses of the season after a rough two-game West Coast road trip against new Big Ten foes. Michigan State still has control of the Big Ten standings however, the Purdue Boilermakers have tied it for first at 9-2 in conference play.
The Ducks have had a longer stretch of despair, losing four straight games and falling out of the AP Top 25 after starting the season red-hot.
Oregon had trouble adjusting to the new travel schedule since joining a new conference. Its last four losses have come at Minnesota, UCLA and Michigan, as well as a home loss to Nebraska.
With both teams on significant cold streaks, Michigan State still needs to approach Saturday’s matchup with an intense level of focus, especially since the Ducks have beaten some of the best teams in the country.
During Oregon’s non-conference portion of the season, it beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 3 team in the country that has a clear path to a No. 1 seed in March Madness.
The Spartans must be wary of the perimeter threat the Ducks’ backcourt poses. Oregon guards Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jackson Shelstad are both efficient 3-point shooters who make close to 40 percent of their shots from deep.
The Spartans are glad to be back on their home court, which they have defended well this season, with a record of 11-0 at the Breslin Center.
Michigan State needs to get more on the offensive end of the court. When scoring less than 65 points this season, Tom Izzo’s team is 0-3, including its latest two losses.
The Spartans also have the advantage of a noon tip-off on Saturday, as they should be more prepared than the Ducks, who hail from the West Coast.
In 30 seasons at the helm of Michigan State, Izzo has collected 352 conference wins. The Hall-of-Fame head coach can tie former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bobby Knight’s record of 353 Big Ten wins with a win against Oregon.
