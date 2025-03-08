Izzo Issues Warning, Spartans Must Keep Eyes on the Prize
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3) are atop the Big Ten mountain this season as they clinched the outright conference title on Thursday night with a comeback road win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13). Despite the win, Coach Tom Izzo is not fully satisfied.
After the Spartans clinched a share of the Big Ten title earlier this week with bitter rival, Michigan, defeating Maryland on its Senior Night, there was a bit of giddiness surrounding the team as they knew they had locked up a title. But the way they came out on Thursday did not satisfy Izzo.
The Spartans played sloppy basketball for a large majority and Izzo acknowledged that in his postgame press conference. His overall message to his team and the media was that they must continue to stay hungry and handle success accordingly.
"Tonight was an eye opener on what happens if you deviate from who you are," Izzo said. "I think it's a good lesson for all of us, but when I do walk out of this room here and just sit by myself in my locker room for a minute, I said I thought it would take four or five losses [to] win the league and we're at three.
"We got one left, not far off anyway. But to win it outright, now we'll see if we can handle a little success because I didn't like the way we handled it. Last night was tough, we watched the [Michigan] game and guys got excited, of course we got excited. I mean, you got to share for the league, but it's great to let them know that if you don't keep your eye on the prize, they can get away from you quick."
The last thing that Izzo wants if for his team to realize how good they really are. If they begin to believe they can enter gyms and beat anyone, the result may not have been the same against the Hawkeyes. Second half adjustments, mentally and physically, led to a 31-6 scoring run and a comeback road win.
Michigan State has one regular season game remaining, facing the Wolverines at the Breslin Center on Sunday. Despite already winning sole possession of the Big Ten title this year, earning a season sweep against its hated rival would make this season even sweeter and keep its eye on the prize.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.