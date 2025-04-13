BREAKING: Former Spartan Holloman Finds New Home in ACC
Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman has found a new home for his senior season after spending the past three in East Lansing. Holloman has officially committed to the NC State Wolfpack.
He made the announcement on Instagram:
There were several high-profile schools that were entertaining the addition of Holloman, but he ultimately decided to join one of the marquee programs of the ACC. He will depart East Lansing with one year of eligibility remaining, seeking a larger role for his new team.
Holloman put together a career year in his third collegiate season with the Spartans, averaging 9.1 points on 37.3% shooting with 3.7 assists per contest. Holloman entered the transfer portal just days after Michigan State's tournament run came to an end at the hands of Auburn in the Elite Eight.
The Minneapolis native etched his name into Spartan history with multiple memorable moments, including defending the Spartan logo on Senior Day, a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat Maryland on the road and a pair of 20-point games against bitter rival, Michigan.
Holloman will be joining a rising program in NC State, one that made a Final Four appearance in 2024 but suffered a down season this past year, going 12-19 overall. The former Spartan will certainly be a strong addition, likely to assume either the starting point or shooting guard roles.
The Wolfpack recently hired phenom head coach Will Wade to be their next head coach after taking McNeese State to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Holloman will be playing for one of the top rising coaches in the sport, hoping to land a starting spot under Wade.
It will be sad for Spartan fans to see Holloman go, but fortunately for them, he will likely not pose a threat to them as an opponent next season. There will be some interest in how Holloman fits into Wade's scheme and how that relationship will grow as the season nears. The Wolfpack are taking the necessary steps to be successful again.
Despite the loss of Holloman, the Spartans are working through the portal and could potentially add another strong guard to the roster. They will have the freshman additions of four-stars Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, but a veteran presence like Holloman will be needed in the coming weeks.
