Former Spartan Holloman's Starting Job at NC State in Jeopardy?
Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman may have to compete for a starting role with his new team, the NC State Wolfpack.
Holloman was the first transfer landed by newly hired head coach Will Wade, who needed to fill out the entire roster after the coaching change.
However, Wade has continued to be active in the transfer portal window. On3 is anticipating that the Wolfpack will acquire Memphis guard PJ Haggerty, one of the highest-regarded transfers in the nation, who comes with a reported hefty seven-figure NIL price tag.
Haggerty and Holloman faced off this past season when Memphis beat Michigan State at the Maui Invitational. Haggerty had 16 points and nine rebounds in the win against the Spartans.
NC State also brought over guard Terrence Arceneaux, a lengthy guard with Final Four experience, as his former team, the Houston Cougars, were a shot away from being National Champions. Arcenaux is a tenacious defender who appeared in 40 games and six starts for the Cougars during his redshirt sophomore season.
Wade appeared in the second round of March Madness with McNeese last season and brought two transfers with him. Guards Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed. Copeland scored 16 points in the Cowboys’ upset victory over the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Breed scored in double figures in his first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, including an 18-point performance against Alabama, before suffering a season-ending injury. If Breed recovers by the beginning of next season, he will contend for a spot in the NC State starting lineup.
Holloman started 18 games for Michigan State in three seasons and bounced in and out of the lineup for head coach Tom Izzo last season. Once Holloman stepped into the sixth-man role, the Spartans went on a run, with major contributions from the junior guard.
The Wolfpack’s guard rotation will be highly competitive, with everyone besides Haggerty looking to step up and solidify themselves as a starter.
Holloman will have an opportunity to be a starter but has proven he can thrive in a role off the bench for Wade, who will have to make difficult decisions next fall.
