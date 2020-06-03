Former Spartan, Nick Ward, to Play in TBT

The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament played over the summer for the last six years.

Former Michigan State Spartan, Nick Ward, has joined a team named Big X. The roster features loads of Big Ten talent, including Khalil Iverson (Wisconsin), CJ Jackson (Wisconsin), Vitto Brown (Illinois), Andrew Dakich (Michigan and OSU), Andre Wesson (OSU), Kaleb Wesson (OSU), and Keyshawn Woods (OSU).

The winning team will be awarded a $2 million prize.

However, Ward isn't the only Spartan representative this year. Brandon Wood and Branden Dawson were picked up by Team Heartfire, and Kalin Lucas and Durrell Summers are playing for Team Detroit. As you can see, most of the players have played collegiate or professionally and are comprised of people with ties to a school, area, or team.

Usually, the tournament features a 64-team bracket with eight different sites. Although, thanks to the coronavirus, this year, TBT downsized to 24 teams and a single location. They plan to release the revised bracket sometime this month.

Nick Ward declared for the NBA Draft following the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Ward was not taken in the draft, but he did take part in the NBA Summer League while playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

