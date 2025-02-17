Tom Izzo's Son, Former Spartan Praises Father for Record-Breaking Achievement
Saturday night's comeback win over Illinois etched Michigan State coach Tom Izzo into college basketball history, earning his 354th all-time leading conference win. Just recently removed from the team, Izzo's closest former player sent a message to his father after the win.
Former Spartan guard Steven Izzo offered a heartfelt message to his father following the memorable victory that signifies Tom as the best to ever do it in the Big Ten. He spoke not only about his on-court success, but the lives that his father touched over his 42-year Spartan coaching career.
"As a coach, my dad has helped 148 athletes achieve their dreams on the court," Izzo said. "26-straight tournaments, eight Final Fours, and a championship. As a mentor, he continues to support those athletes and so many others off the court. Few will ever fully understand that impact, or ever understand how he finds the time. As a father, he's the reason I have a sister and 147 brothers who I can call and lean on at any time. That will continue long after he hands up the whiteboard. Now you be lucky enough to have one or two of those people in your life, but at Michigan State, we get all three in one single amazing human, and I don't take that for granted."
There is few bonds closer in life than a father and son, especially ones that feature a son playing for his father's nationally renowned program in one of the more illustrious conferences in all of college basketball.
Steven was apart of the program from 2019 to 2024, playing in 46 career games and scoring just three points. As a player, he saw two Big Ten regular season titles, one conference tournament championship, and a Final Four appearance, but he has been a part of every step of his father's success.
Despite being a walk-on and playing very limited minutes over his career, Izzo brought his son onto the team primarily to spend more time with him due to the busy years of coaching earlier in his life. That type of character that is exemplified within Tom is something that shines every so often.
As Izzo has said this season, he is "into making memories," and he has continued to do that over the years. His son's message to him is a premier example of how he has impacted so many people for the better, on and off the court.
