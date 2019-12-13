Unique Story How Michigan State Discovered Rocket Watts Injury

Spartan Nation
The #15 Michigan State Spartans are headed to Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit on Saturday to take on the Oakland Grizzlies. That game tips off at 12 (Noon) and Spartan Nation caught up with Spartan Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo before the team left to practice there later today.

Tom Izzo is known and respected nationally for his blunt and truthful relationship with the media.  So when asked after the practice about how they learned of the injury to guard Mark "ROCKET" Watts he told it.  It is unique and revealing and you can watch him tell the story in the above video.

The Spartans are 6-3 on the campaign and now that they are through the usual Izzo early-season gauntlet, it is time for the Spartans to improve. Oakland is a good start.

With four winnable games on the horizon, the Spartans are in a good spot at winning out the rest of the way in 2019. That would make the Spartans 10-3 before they would host the Fighting Illini of Illinois on January 2, 2020. That is certain to be a tough battle in Big Ten conference action. So make sure you watch and share the above video of Izzo from right after practice.

