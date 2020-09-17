SI.com
Updated NBA Mock Draft: Cassius Winston a First-Round Pick

McLain Moberg

Spartan Nation is back with another 2020 NBA Mock Draft update featuring former Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston.

From Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman released his predictions for the upcoming draft and thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will select Winston with the 28th overall pick (something we've seen before).

"Looking for an immediate contributor, the Lakers should be eyeing Winston, who's worth betting on to overcome athletic limitations based on his skill, production, and intangibles," Wasserman said.

Winston is the former Mr. Basketball of Michigan (2016) and began his MSU career, averaging 6.7 points and 5.2 assists per game.

He earned First-team All-Big Ten honors twice (2019, 2020) and won the Big Ten Player of the Year Award during his junior season.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard passed Mateen Cleaves and became the new assist leader in Big Ten history while averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2020.

Before Winston arrived in East Lansing, according to 247Sports Composite, he was the second-best recruit in Michigan and a top-5 prospect at his position for the class of 2016.

