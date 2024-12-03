Where Michigan State Stands in Big Ten Going into Conference Play
The Michigan State Spartans begin conference play on Wednesday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. With conference play beginning let's take a look at where the Spartans are in the ever-changing landscape of Big Ten basketball.
There are four teams ranked ahead of the Spartans in the AP Poll, as the Spartans were recognized with 108 votes, enough to be right outside the Top 25.
There are two remaining undefeated teams at the top of the Big Ten. The No.12 Wisconsin Badgers have started 8-0 with a relatively weak schedule outside of a ranked win against Arizona that continues to age poorly.
Then there are the newcomers, the Oregon Ducks, who have started an impressive 8-0 after running the table in feast week.
The Ducks' thrilling two-point victory over No. 9 Alabama in the Players Era Festival Championship Game secured over $1.5 Million in NIL money for the team. The Ducks went from unranked all the way to No. 13 in the country.
Even with the departure of two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, the Purdue Boilermakers have reloaded. Matt Painter’s squad is currently the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 8.
The Spartans biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines completely flipped their roster with new head coach Dusty May coming over from Florida Atlantic. May brought over Yale transfer center Danny Wolf, as well as junior Roddy Gale Jr. from Ohio State.
The Wolverines will be a competitive team in the Big Ten, giving the Spartans a run for the best team in Michigan.
The Rutger Scarlet Knights have started the season slow despite having two of the highest-ranked recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are projected to be top ten picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Later in the season, the Spartans will face off against the Scarlet Knights’ highly touted duo at Madison Square Garden.
There is no clear leader of the Big Ten, like in years past. However, there are many tough teams that will make this conference once again a gauntlet of a schedule to run through.
The Spartans will lean on the veteran presence of Jaden Akins who has been in many Big Ten battles, where others have yet to feel the intensity of those big games.
There is potential for the Spartans to finish the season at the top of the conference, but they will have to prove it against these top-tier programs.
