Why Michigan State, Tom Izzo Wanted Highly-Coveted Transfer Frankie Fidler
For Frankie Fidler to have been Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo's first transer commit since 2021, it says a lot.
Izzo isn't known for being incredibly active in the transfer portal, so if he wants you to join his program, it means something.
Fidler, who joined the Spartans this offseason after spending his first three collegiate seasons with the University of Nebraska Omaha, was one of the top wings in the portal.
The new Michigan State wing recently shared his thoughts on why Michigan State wanted him to be a part of their program.
"I think a big part was wing scoring," Fidler said at Opening Night of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am. "On my visit, they showed me film and showed how I fit in with the guys. So, I thought it was a perfect fit and, ultimately, that's why I came here."
Fidler is joining a whole new world of college hoops, one that is much different from the Summit League, where he thrived in his final year with the Mavericks.
"It's definitely way more physical," Fidler said. "I think when you look at the Big Ten as a conference, you expect it to be physical. So, I think that's kind of been the biggest difference I've seen so far. And then, the way Michigan State plays is really fast. Coach Izzo wants us running down the floor, so that's kind of been the difference as well."
Michigan State is somewhat in a rebuilding mode, returning some key players while also having added some crucial recruits and transfers like Fidler.
"A big thing that I want to bring to the team is wing shooting and just length on the perimeter," Fidler said. "Being 6-7 [on] defense and offense is going to be good for us as a team. And I think just taking it up a notch from last year, showing that what I did last year, I can do at the biggest stage as well."
Fidler comes off a 2023 campaign in which he averaged over 20 points per game and over six rebounds. He was named to the All-Summit First Team.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.