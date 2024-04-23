Michigan State Men's Basketball, Tom Izzo Land Transfer Forward Frankie Fidler
After two years of not utilizing the transfer portal, the Michigan State men's basketball program has finally added a big-time transfer.
On Tuesday, transfer forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha announced his commitment to Michigan State.
As a junior, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting in all 33 games for the Mavericks this season. He shot 35.6% from 3-point land.
Fidler was named to the 2023-24 All-Summit League First Team for his efforts.
The season before, Fidler started all 32 games for Omaha, averaging 14.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds.
Fidler led the Mavericks in scoring in all three of his seasons with the program. He joined the program as a three-year letterwinner at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska.
Fidler entered the transfer portal last month and was a major target for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. He visited Michigan State earlier this month.
A week before his visit, Fidler had announced his final four destinations: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Creighton and Nebraska.
Landing Fidler is huge for the Spartans, who have lost several players from this past season's squad. Michigan State had not brought in a transfer since guard Tyson Walker.
Fidler doesn't quite have the size to be in the "stretch four" category, but he makes for a solid small forward who should be in Izzo's starting lineup next season. He adds valued shooting to the Spartans' program and will serve as a critical rebounding presence for a squad that severely lacked in that area this past season.
Fidler ended his career at Omaha as the program's all-time single-season leader in a number of categories, including points per game (20.1), total points (664), win shares (5.8), offensive win shares (4.5), offensive box plus/minus (5.7), minutes played per game (36.0), total minutes played (1,188), free throw percentage (.887), free throw attempts (253), free throws made (216) and field goal attempts (438).
He is also No. 1 in program history in career points per game (16.0), career offensive box plus/minus (2.8), career minutes played per game (32.9), career free throw percentage (.859), career free throw attempts (497) and career free throws made (427).
