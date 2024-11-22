Zapala Has Been Difference Maker For Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans basketball squad has long needed a center to stabilize the middle.
Since Xavier Tillman left for the NBA in 2020, Tom Izzo has been unable to replace his production on either side of the court. He has tried several big men in the years since Tillman’s departure, but none provided consistency.
While he has not been Tillman by any means, Longwood transfer Szymon Zapala has helped stabilize a position that has long needed it. Michigan State has always been known for its exceptional big man play, but it has gotten away from that in recent years.
Zapala has helped Michigan State return to that place. He has not been dominant but has been a significant upgrade over what the Spartans have had recently.
While he is only averaging 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, the 7-footer is clearly a competent center. In recent years, big men have struggled to catch post-entry passes, post up, collect rebounds, and protect the rim in East Lansing.
So far, Zapala has done all those things efficiently. He knows how to establish post presence and has a nice touch around the rim. His physical profile does not project that he is a good defender, but he has done a nice job on that end, moving his feet and blocking shots.
Izzo is still trying to determine who the best center on his team is, but he has started Zapala in every game this season. He rotates all three centers consistently, but Zapala has seen action in important spots.
Zapala provides an important element to a Michigan State team that has not had it recently. Being able to utilize a post-touch in the half-court offense can open up so many things.
Zapala could be the key to fixing the Spartans’ three-point shooting woes. If he is in the middle of the offense, he could find open shooters on the perimeter after drawing in the defense to the post.
The season is young, but Zapala looks like a difference-maker for this Michigan State team. Although his impact on the team has not shown up on the stat sheet, it has been an upgrade from what the Spartans have had previously.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.