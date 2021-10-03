October 3, 2021
Around The Big Ten: Five Big Ten Teams In Top 11 Of AP Poll

The top teams in the Big Ten remained hot this weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

#5 Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Prediction: Iowa 31, Maryland 24

#14 Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Prediction: Michigan 17, Wisconsin 13

Charlotte 14, Illinois 24

Prediction: Illinois 27, Charlotte 20

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Prediction: Purdue 24, Minnesota 20

#11 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Prediction: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 24

Indiana 0, #4 Penn State 24

Prediction: Penn State 31, Indiana 13

Western Kentucky 31, #17 Michigan State 48

Prediction: Michigan State 34, Western Kentucky 17

Northwestern 7, Nebraska 56

Prediction: Nebraska 28, Northwestern 20

