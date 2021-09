Michigan State at Rutgers will kickoff at noon on Saturday, October 9th in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Big Ten announced that the Michigan State vs Rutgers game will kickoff at noon on Saturday, October 9th in Piscataway, New Jersey at SHI Stadium on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State is currently 4-0 (2-0) with a home date this Saturday with Western Kentucky for the annual homecoming game. Rutgers is 3-1 (0-1) coming off their first loss last weekend in a 20-13 game to Michigan. They host Ohio State this weekend.