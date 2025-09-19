Bold Statements on Michigan State’s Key Offseason Additions So Far
After coach Johnathan Smith's first season with the Michigan State Spartans in 2024 and having a losing record, Smith knew he had to make some moves in the offseason. Smith made good use of the transfer portal.
With the Spartans not having the most spectacular season, finishing 5-7, Smith looked at his team and what needed upgrading.
The first and most apparent issue is the secondary for MSU. MSU's secondary has not been outstanding recently, keeping teams in games longer than they should have. The example that comes to mind is 2021 Purdue, which beat the ranked Spartans in a massive upset. The MSU defense couldn't contain the pass, which allowed Purdue to have an electric offensive day.
With this in mind, Smith immediately jumped on the secondary and looked to make improvements. Even though the passing game can still shred MSU at times, so far this season, it has looked improved from last season.
Both of MSU's starting cornerbacks are transfers, including Joshua Eaton from Texas State and Oklahoma, and Malcolm Bell from UConn. Both these transfers have improved, and it has shown in the field.
One of the most significant transfers for MSU is Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee. Omari came into this offense knowing he wouldn't be the number one option, because one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten, known as Nick Marsh, is also on the team.
But this hasn't discouraged Kelly from playing very well and hard. Looking at his stats through the first three games, most teams would love to have Kelly as WR1.
Kelly could be the most crucial Transfer piece not only for his impact so far, but also for his importance against USC specifically. The reason he is so vital in this game is that there is a chance Nick Marsh doesn't play, as he went out with an injury against Youngstown State.
Even if Marsh plays, he might not be at 100%. USC has a deadly offense, and Aidan Chiles will need more than one option in the passing game for their offense to be at its best.
