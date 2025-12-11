The Future of Star Spartan Portal WR Nick Marsh

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

The star sophomore caught 59 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, topping his record-setting freshman season. When Jonathan Smith was fired, and Pat Fitzgerald took over the football program, Marsh decided it was time to look elsewhere.

When portal recruiting picks up in the next month, Marsh will be one of the most highly sought-after players. He is currently rated as the No.1 player in the portal on 247Sports.com .

Many of the best programs in college football will likely come calling for Marsh’s services, hoping to turn him into an NFL receiver someday. Among those programs is the Spartans’ biggest rival.

Nick Marsh's future

Michigan State's Nick Marsh celebrates a catch against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines have been listed as a suitor for Marsh in the past, and they could be in play for his talent again this offseason. However, Michigan has more pressing matters to attend to at the moment.

The Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday afternoon after news broke that he had inappropriate relations with a staff member, per Athletic Director Warde Manuel. Moore was then reportedly detained by police in Saline, Mich.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Marsh’s mother, Yolanda Wilson, posted a GIF on X after the Moore news broke, seemingly expressing shock and disappointment in the situation. Did the events at Michigan discourage Marsh from joining MSU’s biggest rival?

While Marsh is in the portal and may not want to return to East Lansing, Fitzgerald still has time to recruit him back to the Spartans, believing Marsh can be a part of what he wants to build on the offensive side of the ball.

It is rare for a player to announce his de-commitment from a college but then re-commit out of high school. If Fitzgerald can get Marsh to come out of the portal and stay at MSU, it would be a first-of-its-kind recruitment.

There’s no denying how talented Marsh is. He has unteachable physical traits at his size, and he has the chance to develop into a potential first-round wide receiver with some more fine-tuning and coaching next season.

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) makes a catch Michigan edge TJ Guy (4) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest programs in the country will be in pursuit of Marsh through the portal, and it officially opens Jan. 2 for 15 days. Players can commit to programs before the portal officially opens, so it would not be surprising to see him join a program that has developed NFL WRs.

Spartan fans want to see Marsh back in East Lansing next season, no matter how unlikely that may be at this point. Where might Marsh go?

